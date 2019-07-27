0 Steelers announced 2019 Hall of Honor Class

LATROBE, Pa. - The Pittsburgh Steelers announced their 2019 Hall of Honor Class at the Fred Rogers Center at Saint Vincent College Saturday.

Four people were inducted in this year's class:

Larry Brown: Tight End/Tackle (1971-84)

• Spent 14 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, including the first seven as a tight end before moving to tackle for the final seven years with the team.

• Drafted in the first round by the Steelers in the 1971 NFL Draft and would go on to make three Pro Bowls.

• One of only 22 players to win four Super Bowls during the 1970s dynasty.

• Caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Terry Bradshaw late in the fourth quarter to seal the Steelers’ victory in Super Bowl IX.

• Member of the Steelers’ All-Time Team.

Bill Cowher: Head Coach (1992-2006)

• During his 15 seasons as Head Coach, the team won 149 games, eight division titles and made 10 playoff appearances.

• The team won the division in each of his first six seasons as Head Coach.

• Led the Steelers to the Super Bowl twice, including a 21-10 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XL.

• A Pittsburgh native, named the Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year in his first season (1992).

Elbie Nickel: Tight End (1947-57)

• Drafted by the Steelers in 1947 and finished his career with 329 receptions.

• His 329 receptions rank second in team history for a tight end.

• Scored 37 career touchdowns, the eighth-most in Steelers history.

• Led the League in yards-per-catch in 1949 with a 24.3 average.

• Member of the Steelers’ All-Time Team.

Hines Ward: Wide Receiver (1998-2011)

• Drafted by the Steelers in the third round of the 1998 NFL Draft.

• Became the team’s all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

• Named MVP of Super Bowl XL after catching five passes for 123 yards and the game-clinching 43-yard touchdown catch.

• Arguably the best blocking wide receiver in NFL history.

• Two-time Super Bowl champion (Super Bowls XL and XLIII) and four-time Pro Bowl selection.

• Member of the Steelers’ All-Time Team.

The 2019 Steeler Hall of Honor Induction Ceremony will take place Sunday, Sept. 29 at Heinz Field. That weekend, the Steelers host the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.

The Steelers' Hall of Honor was created in 2017 and is comprised of former players, coaches, and front office personnel who were integral in creating and sustaining the franchise's success dating back to when the team was founded in 1933.

