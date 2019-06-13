0 Steelers offense, secondary know a complete team is the only way to win

PITTSBURGH - The Steelers offense will have a different look next season. James Conner admits he could see a lighter workload in hopes of being fresh for a playoff run. JuJu Smith-Schuster sees an attack that doesn’t rely on one person, however, there is one person who’s made a statement during the three-day minicamp.

“The receiver, 18. He runs crisp routes,” Joe Haden said. “He’s natural, very fast, comes out of his breaks well. He’s been very impressive.”

You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive sports alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.

Not so impressive last season is the group that Haden is part of, the secondary - but through free agency and the draft, he sees all kinds of potential for 2019.

“We got a lot of people that feel like they have something to prove,” Haden said. “It’s competition and everybody wants to see everyone do well but, at the end of the day, the best people are gonna be out there, and if the best people are out there, we’re gonna do good.”

But as the growing narrative this offseason remains, only a complete team will get the Steelers where they ultimately want to be.

As far as Joe Haden is concerned, he’s entering the final year of his contract and has made it known he wants an extension in order to finish his career in Pittsburgh. At age 30, that could be risky for the Steelers, but if he does get another deal, it’ll likely come closer to the start of the regular season.

TRENDING NOW:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.