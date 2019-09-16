PITTSBURGH - According to The Associated Press, backup QB Mason Rudolph said after the loss on Sunday to the Seattle Seahawks that he is ready to step up after Ben Roethlisberger's season-ending elbow injury and surgery.
"I am completely confident in myself, being a leader on the team and playing games," Rudolph said. "That's what it all comes down to. If (Roethlisberger is out a while), I'm ready to roll."
Rudolph completed 12 of 19 passes for 112 yards with two touchdowns and an interception as the Steelers suffered their second loss of the season.
Rudolph is in his second year with the Steelers after being selected in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He played college football at Oklahoma State University, leading the program as the winningest quarterback in school history.
At Oklahoma State, Rudolph finished his career holding 54 school records for single-season passing yards, passing touchdowns and pass efficiency. He ranked fourth in Big 12 history for career passing yards.
According to the Steelers, Rudolph attended Northwestern High School in South Carolina, where he played football. He led his team to a state championship his senior year, throwing for 488 yards and eight touchdowns in the championship game.
