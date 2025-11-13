Players and fans remember victims of 2015 Paris terror attacks before France-Ukraine soccer match

PARIS — Soccer players from France and Ukraine joined supporters in a minute's silence before their match on Thursday, ending a poignant day of commemorations across the city for victims of the Paris terror attacks 10 years ago.

The attacks on Nov. 13, 2015 began outside Stade de France, the national stadium, where France was playing Germany. They spread across the city in deadly assaults that killed 132 people and injured over 400.

Ten years on, France faced Ukraine in a World Cup qualifier held at Parc des Princes in western Paris.

After fans sang the national anthems — with part of France's “La Marseillaise” passionately sung a cappella — players walked to the center circle and stood by a banner reading “Football for Peace." They linked arms with their teammates and some stood with their heads bowed as the silence was impeccably observed.

Salim Toorabally, the security guard whose vigilance prevented a bomber entering the stadium 10 years ago, was invited to the match as a guest of the French Football Federation. François Hollande, who was French President in 2015, was also there.

The stadium announcer at Parc des Princes also called for "solidarity with the Ukrainian people" over the Russian invasion of Ukraine. ___

