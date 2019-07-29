  • Plum native Pat McAfee joins ESPN as analyst for upcoming college football season

    Updated:

    Pat McAfee is taking his announcing skills to the next level.

    The Plum native announced on Twitter Monday that he would be joining fellow commentators Matt Hasselbeck, Adam Amin and Molly McGrath as a color analyst for ESPN this fall.

    McAfee, who was a punter in the National Football League, will be calling college football games on Thursday nights.

    He also has a successful podcast.

