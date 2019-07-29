Pat McAfee is taking his announcing skills to the next level.
The Plum native announced on Twitter Monday that he would be joining fellow commentators Matt Hasselbeck, Adam Amin and Molly McGrath as a color analyst for ESPN this fall.
Ladies and gentlemen... I'm the luckiest dude on earth.— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 29, 2019
Thursday nights are about to be a GREAT time on @ESPN with @Hasselbeck, @AdamAmin, and @MollyAMcGrath.
We're just getting started beautiful people... pic.twitter.com/klS64uDFqe
McAfee, who was a punter in the National Football League, will be calling college football games on Thursday nights.
He also has a successful podcast.
