Portland is acquiring 2-time All-Star Ja Morant in a trade with Memphis, AP source says

Ja Morant is headed to Portland, after the Trail Blazers and Memphis agreed on a trade Monday that sees the Grizzlies starting anew and gives the two-time All-Star a chance to revive his career, a person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press.

Portland is sending Jerami Grant and Kris Murray to the Grizzlies as part of the deal, said the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade has not gotten the required league approvals.

ESPN first reported the agreement.

It’s a big swing by the Trail Blazers and could suggest Portland — with new owner Tom Dundon, whose Carolina Hurricanes just won the Stanley Cup — might not be done making moves. Morant adds to a logjam at point guard right now for Portland, with Jrue Holiday, Damian Lillard and Scoot Henderson also on the current roster.

Morant has averaged 22.4 points for his career but has played only 79 games over the last three seasons because of injuries and suspensions — including a 25-game banishment after he was seen on a livestream holding a gun while he was in the passenger seat of a vehicle. That came not long after an eight-game suspension for flashing a gun in a Denver-area nightclub, also captured on social media.

Grant averaged 18.6 points last season for Portland and will be joining his sixth team by going to Memphis. Murray averaged 5.8 points per game this past season for the Trail Blazers.

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