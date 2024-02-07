Professional women’s hockey game to be played at PPG Paints Arena

PITTSBURGH — Professional women’s hockey is coming to Pittsburgh in March.

The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) announced a “takeover weekend” March 16-17 where they play at NHL arenas, including Pittsburgh.

PWHL Toronto will play PWHL Montreal at PPG Paints Arena on March 17 at 12:30 p.m.

Tickets for the game will go on sale to the public on February 9 at 2 p.m. and will be available via Ticketmaster.

“We are thrilled to host the PWHL in Pittsburgh to celebrate the continued growth of women’s professional hockey,” said Kevin Acklin, Penguins President of Business Operations. “The entire Penguins organization is committed to championing the growth of our game, and we are excited to host the Montréal and Toronto women’s clubs in March at PPG Paints Arena to showcase their elite talents in front of our Penguins fan base.”

The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) is a professional ice hockey league with teams in Boston, Minnesota, Montréal, New York, Ottawa, and Toronto.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have expressed interest in getting a team here in Pittsburgh.

