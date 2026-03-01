Qatar soccer federation postpones all matches amid global tensions following the strikes on Iran

DOHA, Qatar — The Qatar soccer federation postponed all tournaments and matches until further notice on Sunday amid global tensions following the U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran.

The QFA did not specifically mention the strikes when it announced the postponements on X, adding only that "new dates for the resumption of competitions will be announced in due course."

There are disruptions at Qatar's Doha airport as the strikes on Iran affected flights across the Middle East and beyond. Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar closed their airspace on Saturday.

Iranian missiles could be seen being intercepted above Doha on Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

Earlier on Sunday, Asian soccer's governing body postponed continental club championship playoffs scheduled in the Middle East this week, saying AFC Champions League Elite Round of 16 games will be rescheduled.

Formula 1 season approaching

The Formula 1 season is scheduled to start next Sunday in Melbourne, Australia, and then has races in Bahrain on April 12 and Saudi Arabia the following week. The season ends with back-to-back races in Qatar (Nov. 29) and Abu Dhabi (Dec. 6).

With Doha and Dubai traditionally acting as major stopover hubs, teams reportedly had to change their routes to reach Australia.

The U.S. has large military installations in Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar.

Bahrain said a missile attack targeted the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet headquarters in the island kingdom, and three buildings were damaged in the capital, Manama.

British forces in Bahrain were within 200 metres of an Iranian missile strike, Britain's Defence Secretary, John Healey, said.

The 24-race F1 season was expected to start as planned.

Four years ago, Houthi rebels attacked an oil depot near the gleaming Saudi F1 track.

Youth basketball team stuck in Abu Dhabi

Monaco's under-18s basketball team is waiting inside an Abu Dhabi hotel until the airport reopens.

Monaco was taking part in a NextGen EuroLeague qualifying tournament in Abu Dhabi, which has now been canceled.

“EuroLeague got back to us to tell us that the airport is closed until 2 pm on Monday,” Monaco coach Mickaël Pivaud told sports daily L'Équipe. "We’re pretty settled in at the hotel, but we can’t leave. We went out for three seconds to get some fresh air earlier and it exploded right above us. We didn’t hang around and quickly went back inside.”

