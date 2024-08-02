Rangers put Max Scherzer put on 15-day IL with right shoulder fatigue

ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — Three-time Cy Young Award winner and active career strikeout leader Max Scherzer was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday because of right shoulder fatigue.

Scherzer (2-4) has made only eight starts since his season debut June 23 following offseason back surgery and then dealing with a nerve issue in his arm.

The Rangers announced the IL move before their homestand opener against Boston, after manager Bruce Bochy had spoken to reporters. The move was retroactive to Wednesday, a day after Scherzer didn't pitch past the fourth inning for the third time in a span of four starts.

Texas recalled left-handed reliever Walter Pennington from Triple-A Round Rock. He had been assigned to that minor league club after the Rangers acquired him Monday in a trade that sent right-hander Michael Lorenzen to Kansas City.

In his last home start July 25, two days before this 40th birthday, Scherzer allowed one run and struck out nine over six innings against the Chicago White Sox. He passed fellow three-time Cy Young winner Justin Verlander for 10th on the strikeout list — and the most among active pitchers.

Scherzer, who was born in St. Louis and grew up in the area, allowed three runs in four innings while throwing 68 pitches in a loss against the Cardinals on Tuesday night. His five strikeouts pushed his career total to 3,405.

Bochy said after that game that Scherzer's arm “just fatigued there," and that he could feel it in his triceps.

