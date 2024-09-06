Ravens-Chiefs opener to NFL season delayed by 20 minutes after storm passes through Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — The start of the NFL opener between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs was delayed by 20 minutes Thursday night when a strong but brief storm passed over Arrowhead Stadium, bringing with it torrential rain and lightning.

The game had been scheduled to kick off at 7:20 p.m. CDT, or 40 minutes after the rain subsided. The teams agreed to an abbreviated 25-minute warmup beginning at 7 p.m., leaving about 15 minutes for the Chiefs to raise their latest Super Bowl banner, the performance of the national anthem and “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” and other pregame festivities.

Special teams players were on the field for pregame warmups when the skies darkened and rain began, sending fans in the stadium scurrying for cover. The players were taken from the field for safety when lightning lit up the sky north of the stadium.

It only rained heavily for about 20 minutes, but the speed at which it fell still left standing water in the corners of the stadium. The storm also dropped the temperature by about 25 degrees Fahrenheit from a high of 92 degrees (33 Celsius).

More popup storms were in the forecast until the early morning hours, though the highest chance for more thunderstorms was after midnight. That would give the NFL a chance to complete the game without another delay.

