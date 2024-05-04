Sports

Real Madrid wins the Spanish league after Barcelona loses at Girona

By JOSEPH WILSON

Spain Soccer La Liga Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Cadiz at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, May 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) (Manu Fernandez/AP)

By JOSEPH WILSON

BARCELONA, Spain — (AP) — Real Madrid has won its record-extending 36th Spanish league title after increasing its lead over second-place Girona to an insurmountable 13 points with four games remaining.

Madrid reclaimed its domestic crown after beating Cadiz 3-0 earlier Saturday, and Barcelona then lost 4-2 at Girona. Only a victory by Barcelona would have stopped Madrid from celebrating.

Madrid also has a chance to add to its unequaled 14 European Cups. Madrid hosts Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday with their semifinal evenly balanced after a 2-2 first-leg draw in Germany. Either Paris Saint-Germain or Borussia Dortmund will await the winner in the June 1 final.

Girona leapfrogged Barcelona and pushed its Catalan rival into third place at 14 points behind Madrid.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read