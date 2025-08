BOSTON — (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have signed rookie phenom Roman Anthony to an eight-year contract extension.

The team made the announcement before Wednesday night's game against the Kansas City Royals.

Anthony made his debut this June. He is batting .283 with two homers and 19 RBIs in his 46 games.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.