Remarkable Lindsey Vonn takes big lead in World Cup downhill with run to finish

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland — The queen of downhill skiing is well and truly back.

Lindsey Vonn put in a stunning run to take a huge lead in a World Cup downhill on Friday.

The 41-year-old United States ski great was fastest by an astonishing 1.16 seconds ahead of Mirjam Puchner of Austria. Even wilder was that Vonn trailed by 0.61 after the first two time checks.

Vonn then was faster than anyone through the next speed checks, touching 119 kph (74 mph), and posted the fastest time splits for the bottom half of the sunbathed Corviglia course.

She skied through the finish area and bumped against the inflated safety barrier, lay down in the snow and raised her arms on seeing her time.

Vonn got up, punched the air with her right fist and shrieked with joy before putting her hands to her left cheek in a sleeping gesture.

She was the No. 16 starter with all the pre-race favorites having completed their runs.

Vonn now races with a titanium knee on her comeback, which started last season after five years of retirement.

The 2010 Olympic champion is targeting another gold medal at the Milan Cortina Winter Games in February.

___

More AP Winter Olympics at https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.