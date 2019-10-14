Steelers defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt is reportedly out for the season after an injury during Sunday night's game against the Chargers.
According to ESPN's Chris Mortensen, Tuitt tore his pectoral and will need surgery.
The @Steelers outstanding DL Stephon Tuitt did tear pectoral and will need surgery, out for year, per sources. No longer a “fear” but reality. Another huge setback for team.— Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) October 14, 2019
