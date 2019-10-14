  • Report: Steelers DL Stephon Tuitt out for year with injury

    Steelers defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt is reportedly out for the season after an injury during Sunday night's game against the Chargers. 

    According to ESPN's Chris Mortensen, Tuitt tore his pectoral and will need surgery.

