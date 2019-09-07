0 Reports: Antonio Brown agrees to deal with New England Patriots

OAKLAND, Calif. - Antonio Brown has reportedly agreed to a deal with the New England Patriots, according to ProFootballTalk.

It's reportedly a one-year deal worth up to $15 million with a $9 million signing bonus.

According to ProFootball Talk, Brown will not be able to play against the Steelers Sunday night. He can not officially be signed by the Patriots until Monday.

Antonio Brown will not be able to face the Steelers tomorrow night. As explained earlier, there are no NFL transactions on Sundays. He can't officially be signed by the Patriots until Monday. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 7, 2019

The Oakland Raiders and Brown parted ways on Saturday.

The Raiders have released WR Antonio Brown from the team today. — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) September 7, 2019

In a social media post Saturday morning, former Pittsburgh Steelers player Antonio Brown asked the team to let him go just two days before their first game of the season.

The post ends with "Release me @Raiders."

This follows a lawsuit filed against Brown by two Pittsburgh-area people claiming the NFL star owes them tens of thousands of dollars. Brown also posted to his social media a recorded phone conversation with Raiders head coach Jon Gruden.

NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted out that the team fined Antonio Brown, voiding over $29 million that was guaranteed money in his contract.

By fining Antonio Brown $215,073.53 last night for conduct detrimental to the team on Sept. 4, the Raiders voided the $29.125 million worth of guaranteed money in his deal, per league sources.



This could help explain why Brown is now asking the Raiders for his release. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 7, 2019

In addition to fining Antonio Brown $215,073.53 for conduct detrimental to the team that voided $29.125 million worth of guaranteed money in his contract, the Raiders sent Brown a letter that he no longer will be entitled to termination pay if they release him, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 7, 2019

Schefter speculated that could be the reason behind Brown asking to be let go by the team.

