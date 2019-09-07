  • Reports: Antonio Brown agrees to deal with New England Patriots

    Updated:

    OAKLAND, Calif. - Antonio Brown has reportedly agreed to a deal with the New England Patriots, according to ProFootballTalk.

    It's reportedly a one-year deal worth up to $15 million with a $9 million signing bonus.

    According to ProFootball Talk, Brown will not be able to play against the Steelers Sunday night. He can not officially be signed by the Patriots until Monday.

    The Oakland Raiders and Brown parted ways on Saturday.

    In a social media post Saturday morning, former Pittsburgh Steelers player Antonio Brown asked the team to let him go just two days before their first game of the season.

     

    The post ends with "Release me @Raiders."

    This follows a lawsuit filed against Brown by two Pittsburgh-area people claiming the NFL star owes them tens of thousands of dollars. Brown also posted to his social media a recorded phone conversation with Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. 

    NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted out that the team fined Antonio Brown, voiding over $29 million that was guaranteed money in his contract. 

    Schefter speculated that could be the reason behind Brown asking to be let go by the team. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories