    OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland Raiders' wide receiver and former Pittsburgh Steelers player Antonio Brown will reportedly not play this season, not because of his foot troubles, but because he cannot wear his old helmet, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

    Schefter said on social media Brown had filed a helmet grievance against the NFL because it "interferes with his vision.?

    This follows reports that Brown cannot practice due to complications from a cryogenic treatment done on his feet.

