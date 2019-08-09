OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland Raiders' wide receiver and former Pittsburgh Steelers player Antonio Brown will reportedly not play this season, not because of his foot troubles, but because he cannot wear his old helmet, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.
And now this: Raiders’ WR Antonio Brown has told team officials that, unless he gets to wear his old helmet, he will not play football again, per league sources.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 9, 2019
And more....
Schefter said on social media Brown had filed a helmet grievance against the NFL because it "interferes with his vision.?
Antonio Brown believes the new helmet that the rules mandate he wears protrudes out and interferes with his vision as he tries to catch football. The Raiders have been sending Brown other approved helmets to try out but, at this time, he is not interested in wearing any of them.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 9, 2019
This follows reports that Brown cannot practice due to complications from a cryogenic treatment done on his feet.
