Rival revival: Texas snags baseball coach Schlossnagle from Texas A&M after Aggies finish 2nd at CWS

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Jim Schlossnagle, who built the Texas A&M baseball program into a national power in three years and led the Aggies to the brink of this season's national championship, is leaving to become coach at arch-rival Texas.

Schlossnagle and Texas A&M officials announced that he was leaving Tuesday night without saying where he was going. Texas then confirmed Schlossnagle would be a Longhorn.

“What a home run hire,” Texas President Jay Hartzell said.

And a hit to the Aggies.

The Texas-Texas A&M rivalry will get a new dose of venom when Texas joins A&M in the Southeastern Conference next season.

“Although I know many will be upset with my decision, I chose to make a change to join a longtime friend to continue my career as a college baseball coach,” Schlossnagle said in a statement released by Texas A&M. He worked with Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte when the two were at TCU together from 2009-2017.

“The run to the national championship game was truly a remarkable one this year, and I will savor the memories and true friendships I have made there for a lifetime,” Schlossnagle said.

Schlossnagle led the Aggies to the College World Series in two of his three seasons with the program. Texas A&M just missed its first national championship on Monday when the Aggies lost a best-of-three series to SEC rival Tennessee in the CWS.

He leaves to take over a Texas program with a deep history of success and six national titles, but none since 2005. Schlossnagle replaces David Pierce, who was fired on Monday after eight seasons with the Longhorns.

Texas won the Big 12 three times and advanced to the CWS three times under Pierce, who had two years left on a contract that paid him $1.2 million annually.

Contract terms for Schlossnagle at Texas were not immediately announced. The school planned an introductory news conference for Schlossnagle on Wednesday.

Schlossnagle's name immediately surfaced as likely target for Texas, even as the Aggies were preparing to play the CWS final. After Texas A&M lost to Tennessee, Schlossnagle bristled at a question about the Texas job.

“I think it’s pretty selfish of you to ask me that question, to be honest with you,” he told a reporter. “But I left my family to be the coach at Texas A&M. I took the job at Texas A&M to never take another job again. And that hasn’t changed in my mind. ... That’s unfair to talk about something like that. But I understand you’ve got to ask the question. But I gave up a big part of my life to come take this job. And I poured every ounce of my soul in this job and I gave this job every ounce I could possibly give it. Write that.”

But his mind changed quickly, if it wasn't already made up.

Texas A&M athletic director Trev Alberts said Schlossnagle told him as soon as the team arrived back to campus on Tuesday, that he would be leaving.

“On behalf of Texas A&M Athletics, we wish Jim and his family well as they move on to another challenge," Alberts said. “We will find a great leader and excellent coach to head up this proud Aggie baseball program.”

Before arriving at Texas A&M in 2022, Schlossnagle coached TCU from 2004-2021, leading the Horned Frogs to the CWS five times, including four in a row from 2014-2017.

