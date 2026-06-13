Roaring crowds in stars and stripes show up for the US team, and soccer's moment in their country

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — It was a stadium like any other, packed with American sports fans wearing their favorite team's jerseys and red-white-and-blue face paint, roaring as players took the field.

Only this time, the sport was soccer.

The U.S. team's home opener in the World Cup against Paraguay on Friday brought tens of thousands of passionate soccer enthusiasts to the massive stadium near Los Angeles. They had, in many cases, paid thousands of dollars to see their team play on the biggest global stage for a sport that has long been eclipsed in the United States — a sport many say is finally having its moment.

Many fans said they grew up playing soccer in recreational leagues as young children, and well into high school and college. Nakisha Gutierrez, a 37-year-old occupational therapist from Los Angeles, and her sister both played the sport. Their Argentine father raised them on soccer, and the next generation is now taking it up, too, she said.

“It's in the family blood,” said Gutierrez, her cheeks painted with sparkling red-and-blue stars. “It is the American culture — it's starting to be.”

The World Cup is played every four years, and fans around the world track their national teams, hoping they'll have a strong enough showing to qualify for it. In many countries — like Friday's opponent, Paraguay — just making it to the tournament can prompt street parties, fireworks and national holidays. In the United States, though, the response is often a bit more muted. Soccer has long been overshadowed by football, basketball and "America's pastime" of baseball.

But soccer's popularity has risen in the United States since the country last hosted the World Cup in 1994. Major League Soccer was launched two years later, and soccer has become especially popular among young athletes. Interest has also been buoyed by immigrants from countries where, as Gutierrez puts it, "soccer is life."

Ava Cupit, 14, traveled with her family from Franklin, Tennessee, to cheer on the U.S. team, dressed up as the Statue of Liberty. Her great-grandfather was from Spain and helped bring soccer to their small town, where he built fields and promoted the sport.

“He made us all fall in love with it, and our whole family loves soccer,” Ava’s mother Rachel Cupit said. “The people who’ve married in, they’ve just become a part of it too.”

Self-proclaimed soccer “addict” Jose Contreras said he grew up playing the sport with his uncle in Mexico because it was cheap and accessible. He flew from Georgia to support the U.S. in its opening match, even though there are games he could attend in Atlanta, closer to home.

“This is one of the happiest days of my life," Contreras said.

In the massive stadium in Inglewood, California, usually home to football games, the stands thundered with the roar of fans, with 70,492 in attendance. Seats were a sea of red and white. Fans wore glitter, Stars-and-Stripes high-tops, overalls, robes and the team's hallmark jerseys. Some dressed as that ultimate symbol of American patriotism, Uncle Sam, with long white beards and top hats. A few wore George Washington costumes.

They came to show their support for their team, and to show that Americans, like the rest of the world, can be passionate about soccer, too. Many were trying to attend all of the U.S. team's group round matches. One spectator said he came from Texas after seeing the U.S. team previously face off in international matches before large crowds backing their opponents.

Hector Garcia, 63, said he was at his sixth World Cup. He thinks the U.S. team is the best it's been, and that the players will be energized seeing so many fans dressed in the Stars and Stripes.

“This is World Cup atmosphere," he said, “and I think this is really going to lift their spirits."

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AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-world-cup

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