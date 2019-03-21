Robert Morris will host Pitt in first game at new UPMC Events Center

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The first basketball game played at the new UPMC Events Center at Robert Morris University will feature two Pittsburgh teams.
The Colonials will host the Pitt Panthers on Novemer 12.
NEWS📰: Robert Morris To Host Pitt In First Game at Peoples Court at the @UPMCEventsCtr | https://t.co/9WF5niDcpo | #GRIT #ColonialPride pic.twitter.com/nXS3bpmdL5— RMU Basketball (@RMUMBasketball) March 21, 2019
"We're extremely thrilled to open the UPMC Events Center against the University of Pittsburgh," head coach Andrew Toole said in a news release. "Going up against a quality, local opponent from the Atlantic Coast Conference that is extremely well coached is a great opportunity for our program. The opening of our new arena with our first game against the Panthers will be a historic day not only for our program but for the Robert Morris University community and the region."
Tickets for the game will go on sale Monday April 8 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. In order to buy tickets for the inaugural Pitt game, season tickets must be purchased.
"Playing in the inaugural game at RMU's new venue is a terrific opportunity for our program to face a quality non-conference opponent in what is sure to be an outstanding road environment," said University of Pittsburgh head coach Jeff Capel in a news release. "Coach Toole has built a very good program and we are excited to help RMU open their new building."
