Rookie Paul Skenes finishes 11-3 with 1.96 ERA, retires 6 straight batters in Yankee Stadium debut

NEW YORK — (AP) — Pittsburgh's Paul Skenes ended an impressive rookie season by retiring six hitters in order, including strikeouts of New York stars Juan Soto and Aaron Judge on Saturday in his Yankee Stadium debut.

A top contender for NL Rookie of the Year, the 22-year-old right-hander finished 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA in 23 starts and 133 innings — 29 innings shy of qualifying for the National League ERA title. He struck out 170 and walked 32.

Skenes' ERA is the second-lowest for a rookie with at least 20 starts since ERA became an official statistic in both leagues in 1913, above only Reb Russell's 1.90 for the Chicago White Sox in 1913.

Skenes threw four pitches over 100 mph, finishing with exactly 100 pitches of 100 mph or higher this season. Los Angeles Angels right-hander José Soriano is second among starting pitchers with 40.

With girlfriend and LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne in the stands, Skenes threw a 99.8 mph fastball on the high, outside corner that Soto took for a called third strike. Judge struck out swinging at a sweeper that was outside.

“He’s been one of the big stories in major league baseball this year, first pick, doesn’t break camp and ends up starting in the All-Star game," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said before the game. “He’s obviously had a phenomenal year. I think our guys are looking forward to facing obviously a player that’s really, really kind of taken the league by storm and emerged as one of the game’s outstanding starters.”

Skenes threw 17 of 23 pitches for strikes, including 12 four-seam fastballs that averaged 99.4 mph.

San Diego outfielder Jackson Merrill is the other top Rookie of the Year contender, entering Saturday with a .292 average, 24 homers, 90 RBIs and 16 stolen bases.

