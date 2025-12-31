Rookie VJ Edgecombe drops 3-pointer with seconds left in OT to give 76ers victory over Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — By rookie VJ Edgecombe's calculation, he mistimed his game-winner in overtime.

“To be honest, I was actually trying to go when the buzzer (went) off, but it was a little bit too early," Edgecombe said. ”But it went in, and that's all that matters."

Edgecombe, the 6-foot-4 guard out of Baylor, connected on a 25-foot jumper with 1.7 seconds left, capping a 25-point night, and giving Philadelphia a 139-136 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night.

Edgecombe, the third overall pick in the 2025 draft, brought the Sixers back into the game in the fourth quarter. He scored 13 points in the period, going 5 of 10 from the field, including 3 of 4 from outside the arc. A pair of 3-pointers near the four-minute mark helped erase a Memphis advantage. His 3-pointer with 1:55 left in regulation gave the 76ers a 128-121 lead, but Memphis behind Ja Morant, pulled even at 128, sending the game into the extra period.

After Memphis took an early lead, baskets by Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid (34 points each), and Paul George (17 points) tied the game. A drive by Memphis guard Morant tied the game at 136 with 18.3 seconds left, setting the stage for the game-winner.

“My teammates have faith in us to make a play, and that's what happened,” Edgecombe said.

“It's a big shot,” Sixers coach Nick Nurse said. “Obviously, a game-winner for a rookie is pretty cool.”

Nurse has admired the poise of Edgecombe, who is averaging 15.5 points a game.

“He's kind of like that all the time,” Nurse said of the rookie guard. “I never see him show much emotion. I think it's an incredible quality. He just plays the game.”

