Russell Westbrook is joining the Sacramento Kings for his 18th NBA season, AP source says

Former MVP Russell Westbrook is joining the Sacramento Kings, a person familiar with the agreement told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the deal.

Westbrook's agent, Jeff Schwartz, confirmed the deal to ESPN earlier Wednesday. Schwartz did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the AP.

The 36-year-old Westbrook is entering his 18th season in the league. He's the all-time leader with 203 triple-doubles and ranks 20th in NBA history with 26,205 points and eighth with 9,925 assists. He holds career averages of 21.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists.

The nine-time All-Star began his career with Oklahoma City and teamed up with Kevin Durant to help the Thunder become a league power. After Durant left to join the Golden State Warriors, Westbrook was named the league MVP the following season — the first of his three straight averaging a triple-double. He also won two scoring titles and two All-Star MVP awards before leaving the Thunder.

He has bounced around since, having played for Houston, Washington, the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets.

Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists for Denver last season. He remains beloved in Oklahoma City, sometimes even being cheered at Thunder games during the Western Conference semifinals last season while playing for the Nuggets.

