Russell Westbrook won't exercise $3.5 million option for next season, AP source says

Russell Westbrook will not be exercising his $3.5 million player option with the Denver Nuggets for next season and will instead become a free agent, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Friday.

The decision doesn't necessarily mean that Westbrook won't be back with the Nuggets, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because neither side revealed the decision publicly.

NBA reporter Marc Stein first reported Westbrook's decision, which was later confirmed by ESPN and The Denver Post, among others.

Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Nuggets this season — his 17th in the NBA — and helped Denver reach the second round of the playoffs, falling in seven games to eventual Western Conference champion Oklahoma City.

He underwent surgery after the season to repair multiple ligament tears in his right hand, an issue he played through during the season. At that time, Westbrook posted in his newsletter than he was “grateful for everyone’s support all year and I can’t wait to be back out there at 100% soon. The comeback is already in motion.”

That would indicate that he is planning to play somewhere next season.

Westbrook is a nine-time All-Star, nine-time All-NBA selection and won the MVP award after the 2016-17 season. He’s also part of the NBA’s 75th anniversary team and has averaged 21.2 points and eight assists per game over his career.

