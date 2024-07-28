Russell Wilson misses third consecutive practice with calf strain

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — This story originally appeared on SteelersNow.com.

For the third consecutive practice, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson was sidelined due to a calf strain. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin did note after practice that Wilson was a limited participant, however. So it looks like he’s close to returning.

Wilson said after Friday’s practice that the calf injury occurred during the team’s run test on Wednesday, when he was pushing a sled.

“Just working hard, and sometimes things happen,” he said. “The good news is that I feel good. We’ll get there in time. The good thing is that I’m getting a lot of mental reps and throwing stuff on the side and the post-practice, as well.”

The injury doesn’t appear to be serious. The Steelers are just playing it safe.

