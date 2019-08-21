PITTSBURGH - Steelers Linebacker Ryan Shazier gave some Pittsburgh teachers a pretty great surprise.
He teamed up with J.C. Penney to give them back-to-school shopping sprees!
A total of 29 teachers from Fulton Elementary School received a $200 gift card to buy essentials for the upcoming school year.
"It was amazing, you know, just to see the excitement on their face and just to really help people. You know, I feel it means so much more when you're allowed to help people and bring excitement to people when it's a genuine cause," Shazier said.
J.C. Penney also gave Fulton Elementary $1,000 worth of socks and underwear for kids in need.
TRENDING NOW:
- State asks Kennywood why they keep closing The Steel Curtain
- Dick's Sporting Goods testing if it should stop selling guns, report says
- Reality star Todd Chrisley's daughter says father, brother blackmailing her with sex tape
- VIDEO: Neighbors say they're being overrun by rats
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}