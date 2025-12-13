Salah returns to help Liverpool beat Brighton in Premier League. Palmer scores in Chelsea win

The first stage of Mohamed Salah's rehabilitation at Liverpool is complete after the Egypt forward returned to the team for its 2-0 win over Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.

The question now as Salah heads off to the Africa Cup of Nations: Is there a future for him at Anfield when he comes back?

Salah, who let rip last weekend about his current frustrations at Liverpool, entered as a 26th-minute substitute to a big ovation and set up the second of Hugo Ekitike's goals as the defending champion extended its unbeaten run to five games in all competitions.

Also Saturday, Chelsea beat Everton 2-0 and was set on its way to victory by Cole Palmer’s first goal in three months. First-place Arsenal hosts last-place Wolverhampton later.

Rapturous welcome

Salah held talks with Liverpool manager Arne Slot on Friday in an effort to overcome their issues and the result was that Salah was recalled to the matchday squad for the Brighton game. He had been a substitute for the last three Premier League matches before being left at home for the midweek Champions League trip to Inter Milan as a punishment for his explosive comments to reporters last weekend.

Liverpool's fans demonstrated they are willing to excuse Salah for his show of anger and gave him a rapturous welcome when he came on as a substitute for the injured Joe Gomez midway through the first half.

By then, Liverpool was leading 1-0 thanks to Ekitike's rising shot inside the first minute and Salah showed glimpses of his class, especially on the counterattack. It was Salah's corner kick that was headed in by Ekitike for the second goal in the 60th, sparking another round of chants for the Egyptian.

Salah could be away for more than a month if Egypt goes all the way in the Africa Cup.

___

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.