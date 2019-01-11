  • Sarah Thomas to become first woman to officiate NFL playoff game this weekend

    BOSTON, Mass. - Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots will be a major milestone for the NFL as the first to include a female officials in a playoff game. 

    Sarah Thomas will be a down judge for AFC divisional round playoff game.

    Four years ago, Thomas became the NFL's first full-time female official. Prior to joining the NFL, Thomas was an official for the United Football League.

    She was also the first woman to ever officiate a college football bowl game.

    Thomas started officiating high school football in 1999.

