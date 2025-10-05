Sayin, defense propel top-ranked Ohio State to 42-3 rout of Minnesota

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Julian Sayin passed for 326 yards and three touchdowns, Carnell Tate had 183 yards receiving and top-ranked Ohio State rolled to a 42-3 victory over Minnesota on Saturday night.

It was the third 300-yard game in five starts for Sayin, who completed 23 of 27 passes.

Tate finished with 183 yards on nine receptions. The junior receiver had seven receptions for 163 yards in the first half, including three for at least 44 yards. Five of his catches came on the first play of Ohio State’s drives, including a 44-yard touchdown on the opening play of the Buckeyes’ fifth series where he beat Minnesota cornerback Za’Quan Bryan on a go route and hauled in a 44-yard pass from Sayin in the end zone to extend the Buckeyes’ lead to 21-3 with 8:04 remaining in the first half.

Jeremiah Smith caught two touchdowns while CJ Donaldson, Bo Jackson and Lincoln Kienholz had rushing scores for the Buckeyes (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten).

The Golden Gophers (3-2, 1-1) won the coin toss got a 27-yard field goal from Brady Denaburg before Ohio State's defense shut them down the rest of the way. The Golden Gophers went 66 yards in 13 plays on their first drive before the Buckeyes held them to 35 yards on their next seven series, including five three-and-outs.

Drake Lindsey was 15 of 26 passing for 94 yards.

Jayden Fielding was wide left from 53 yards on the Buckeyes first drive before they scored touchdowns on their next three possessions to take control of the game.

The takeaway

Minnesota: The Golden Gophers are 3-6 in road openers under coach P.J. Fleck.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes have not allowed a red zone touchdown this season.

Up Next

Minnesota: Hosts Purdue next Saturday.

Ohio State: At No. 22 Illinois next Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.