  • SCAREDY CATS? Pitt football players frightened by costumed staffer

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - On Halloween, everyone likes a good scare, right?

    Tell that to members of the Pitt football team who were startled walking the halls of the team's practice facility.

    The team's assistant director of player personnel dressed up in uniform and stood like a statue.

    That is, until players started walking by.

    Take a look:

    Some reflexes are definitely quicker than others.

    The video has been viewed more than one million times.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories