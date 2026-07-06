Scott Dixon and Felix Rosenqvist sign multiyear deals to begin racing for Arrow McLaren in 2027

Six-time IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon and reigning Indianapolis 500 winner Felix Rosenqvist are joining the Arrow McLaren racing team next season after agreeing to multiyear deals.

They will be part of the team's three-car full-season lineup that also includes Pato O’Ward.

And Ryan Hunter-Reay, the 2014 Indy 500 winner, will be in the driver’s seat again in its fourth entry in the 111th running of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” the team also announced Monday.

That means three former winners and one of the most competitive oval racers in the series will make up Arrow McLaren’s Indy 500 lineup next May. The team is seeking its first Indy 500 victory since Johnny Rutherford's 1976 win.

“Our IndyCar team has shown fantastic momentum, and this lineup of Pato, Scott, Felix and Ryan will strengthen every aspect of our program," McLaren CEO Zak Brown said in a news release. "We’ve got our eyes firmly set on the Championship as well as winning the Indianapolis 500 to secure the Triple Crown in the Papaya era. These four drivers bring a wealth of experience as well as great chemistry and will no doubt have a positive impact across our entire team.”

The 45-year-old Dixon won IndyCar championships in 2003, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2018 and 2020 and is second all-time in series victories with 59. He won the 2008 Indianapolis 500.

Chip Ganassi Racing announced Thursday that Dixon had informed the team he would not return in 2027.

Dixon called joining Arrow McLaren an “exciting next step in my career.”

“It was a big decision for myself, for my family, and I’m looking forward to contributing to what the team, Zak and Tony are building there,” Dixon said in the news release. "As a New Zealander, being part of Bruce McLaren’s legacy will be special; his spirit and grit are still very much rooted in that team, and I’m excited to carry that on.”

Rosenqvist announced last month he was leaving Meyer Shank Racing at the end of the IndyCar season.

The 34-year-old from Sweden has been with the team for the past three seasons, earning his biggest win when he drove the No. 60 car past David Malukas to win the Indy 500 in the closest finish in the race's century-plus history.

Rosenqvist returns to Arrow McLaren, where raced from 2021 through 2023. He won the Indy 500 pole in 2023 for McLaren.

“There are a lot of familiar faces, and we’ve got an incredible lineup with Scott joining and Ryan returning for the 500,” Rosenqvist said. "I think our collective experience will be a huge benefit.”

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