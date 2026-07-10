Scottie Scheffler headed for first missed cut in 4 years

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — Scottie Scheffler was making plans for an early arrival to Royal Birkdale after he stumbled through a round of 2-over 72 on Friday at the Scottish Open and seemed certain to miss the cut for the first time in nearly four years.

Scheffler had made 78 consecutive cuts dating to the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship. Tiger Woods holds the record of 142 in a row from February 1998 to May 2005.

The top 65 and ties make the cut, and Scheffler was tied for 88th when he missed a 6-foot par putt on his final hole at The Renaissance Club to fall back to even-par 142.

Strong wind was in the forecast for Friday afternoon that could affect scoring, though Scheffler already was looking ahead to his title defense at the British Open next week at Birkdale.

“Just felt like I wasn’t hitting it close enough to give myself enough opportunities,” Scheffler said. “I think that’s really kind of what it comes down to.”

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