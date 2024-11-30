Sellers' 20-yard TD run with 1:08 to go lifts No. 16 South Carolina to 17-14 win over No. 12 Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. — (AP) — LaNorris Sellers' 20-yard touchdown run with 1:08 to play gave No. 16 South Carolina its sixth straight win, a 17-14 victory over 12th-ranked Clemson on Saturday.

Sellers, a freshman in his first season as starter, finished with 166 yards rushing and two scores as the Gamecocks (9-3, 4-1 SEC, No. 15 CFP) continued a run that has seen them defeat four ranked opponents this month.

Clemson (9-3, 5-2 ACC, No. 12) drove to the South Carolina 18 with 16 seconds left — well within reach of a tying field goal — when Cade Klubnik was intercepted by Demetrius Knight Jr.

The Gamecocks, who were 3-3 after losing at Alabama in mid-October, have given the College Football Playoff selection committee plenty to consider with their second-half charge. Much of the credit goes to the maturing Sellers, who has played with poise under most circumstances. He shook off an early fumble and a late interception in this one as South Carolina won its second straight at rival Clemson.

On his game-winning run, Sellers spun away from defender Peter Woods, moved right and cut to his left to reach the end zone.

It was the latest amazing show put on Sellers, who twice rallied South Carolina in the fourth quarter in a 34-30 victory over Missouri two weeks ago, when he had career highs with 353 yards and five TD passes.

The Tigers also were hoping to play their way into the CFP's 12-team field. But their offense had too many costly mistakes and their defense could not corral Sellers, who finished 13 of 21 passing for 164 yards.

Still, there could be postseason hope for Clemson, which will cross its fingers and hope Syracuse can pull off an upset over No. 8 Miami later Saturday that would get the Tigers into the Atlantic Coast Conference title game next week against SMU.

Both teams came in on highs, the Tigers having won three straight and the Gamecocks five in a row, including three consecutive over ranked opponents Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and Missouri.

But neither team found its offensive rhythm in the opening half.

Sellers was sacked by T.J. Parker and turned the ball over as Parker recovered with South Carolina inside the Clemson 20.

The Tigers drove to the South Carolina 11 and turned down a chip-shot field goal to go for it on fourth-and-1. But Mafah was stopped way short by Jalon Kilgore and Knight.

Klubnik had scoring runs of 13 and 18 yards for the Tigers.

Takeaways

South Carolina: What a run by the Gamecocks, who before the season were picked 13th in the SEC and now may find themselves part of the national championship playoff field.

Clemson: The Tigers lost to both ranked SEC opponents they faced this season, first to No. 1 Georgia to start the year and then to rival South Carolina.

Up next

South Carolina and Clemson both await their postseason games.

