Semi-retired Lexi Thompson going into weekend at KPMG Women's PGA contending for another major

FRISCO, Texas — (AP) — Semi-retired Lexi Thompson shot a 2-under 70 in the second round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship on Friday to put herself in position to contend over the weekend for her first major title in more than a decade.

After an even-par round Thursday, Thompson was bogey-free in the second round until her final hole. She finished two strokes behind first-round leader Jeeno Thitikful, the No. 2-ranked player in the world who hadn't yet teed off for her afternoon round when Thompson hit her approach at the 18th into the bunker but couldn't come up with yet another par-saver.

It was a quick turnaround for Thompson after a six-hour opening round that ended early Thursday evening. And it was another steamy day Friday on the Fields Ranch East course at PGA Frisco, with feel-like temperatures reaching 100 degrees.

Along with the warming temperatures, and caddies being able to remove their bibs while on the course, was the ever-present Texas wind that picked up throughout the day. None of 156 players played without a bogey in the first round, when the average score over 75.

The 30-year-old Thompson, who has said last year was her final one playing a full schedule, is in her seventh tournament this season, including all three majors so far. Her only major victory was at the Kraft Nabisco Championship in 2014, though her 13 top-five finishes in majors since 2013 is the most by any player.

Thompson missed the cut at the U.S. Women's Open three weeks ago, but last week was in contention in the final round before tying for fourth at the Meijer LPGA Classic.

Her shots to save par Friday were maybe more important than the three birdies — the longest an 11-footer, with a 6 1/2-footer and nearly 4-footer as well.

Thompson was only 70 yards from the pin after her tee shot at the 10th, but hit her approach into the bunker and was still 43 feet away after knocking it out of there before a curling right-to-left putt. At the par-5 14th, her 5-foot putt did a 360-degree roll around the lip before falling into the cup.

When her approach at No. 18 landed in a bunker right of the flag, Thompson looked upward and then blasted 15 feet past the hole, unable to save par one last time.

Only 15 of 156 players broke par Thursday. Thompson had one of the 10 under-par rounds in the early wave of 77 players Friday, the best being Charley Hull's 69 after opening with a 78.

