Serena Williams, Roger Federer to face off in New Year's Day match

Two of the biggest names in tennis are going to battle head to head to ring in 2019.
Serena Williams and Roger Federer have never played each other on the court, but that changes Tuesday when they face off in a doubles match as part of the Hopman Cup, The New York Times reported.
The Hopman Cup is an invitational sanctioned by the International Tennis Federation. It does not give ranking points or add to a player’s record.
Williams and Federer both played in the tournament, but never in the same year.
But they’re not meeting on the court alone. Each will be playing with a partner in a mixed doubles match between Switzerland and the U.S., the BBC reported.
He will be paired up with Belinda Bencic and she will match up with Frances Tiafoe.
Before the doubles match, Williams will take on Bencic and Federer will go against Tiafoe in singles matches, the Times reported.
Todd Woodbridge interviews Serena Williams of the United States, Katie Boulter of Great Britain, Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece and Roger Federer of Switzerland on stage at the Hopman Cup New Years Eve Gala dinner during day three of the 2019 Hopman Cup at RAC Arena on December 31, 2018 in Perth, Australia. Photo: Paul Kane/Getty Images
You can watch the match starting at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday on the Tennis Channel.
Start your 2019 with Serena and Roger.— Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) December 31, 2018
Here's what you should know about the dream @HopmanCup showdown.@SerenaWilliams/ @FTiafoe vs @RogerFederer/ @BelindaBencic
Live January 1st, 4:30am ET→ https://t.co/tPoe44C26q pic.twitter.com/x4yJQLuSgs
