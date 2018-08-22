  • Serena Williams tops Forbes' list of top-earning female athletes

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Serena Williams’ endorsement deals have propelled her to the No. 1 spot on Forbes’ list of the highest-paid female athletes of 2018.

    Despite taking home only $62,000 in winnings between June 2017 and June 2018, the new mom is No. 1 for the third straight year. She’s made twice as much money off the court as any other female athlete, making her total earnings $18.1 million.

    Williams, 36, has endorsement deals with Nike, JPMorgan Chase, Lincoln, Gatorade and Beats.

    Tennis was dominant in the top 10 -- Caroline Wozniacki, Sloane Stephens, Garbine Muguruza, Maria Sharapova and Williams’ older sister Venus round out the top six.

    View the top 10 highest-paid athletes below.

     

     

    1. Serena Williams, tennis - $18.1M
    2. Caroline Wozniacki tennis - $13M
    3. Sloane Stephens, tennis - $11.2M
    4. Garbine Muguruza, tennis- $11M
    5. Maria Sharapova, tennis - $10.5M
    6. Venus Williams, tennis - $10.2M
    7. P.V. Sindhu, badminton - $8.5M
    8. Simona Halep, tennis - $7.7M
    9. Danica Patrick, racing - $7.5M
    10. Angelique Kerber, tennis - $7M

     

     

     

     

     

     

