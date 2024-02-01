Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton will leave Mercedes at the end of 2024, linked to Ferrari

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton will leave Mercedes at the end of this year, the team confirmed Thursday amid earlier reports he will join Ferrari.

Mercedes said in a statement that Hamilton activated a release clause in the two-year contract extension he signed last year.

Ferrari did not immediately confirm Hamilton will drive for the Italian team.

Hamilton joined Mercedes from McLaren in 2013 and won six of his seven world titles at the Silver Arrows on his way to a record 103 race wins.

But Hamilton has not won a race since the penultimate race of the 2021 campaign.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.