Shedeur Sanders' NFL debut marred by home break-in during game, AP source says

CLEVELAND — Shedeur Sanders' uneven performance in his NFL debut wasn't the only bad thing to happen to him on Sunday.

The Browns rookie quarterback discovered Sunday night that his suburban Cleveland home had been burglarized during the game, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed to The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the investigation is ongoing. Pro Football Talk was first to report the break-in.

No suspects have been identified and it’s uncertain if anything was stolen, the person said.

Sanders joins a growing list of NFL players who've had their homes burglarized during games. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, and New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan have dealt with break-ins since the start of last season.

The highly publicized rookie came into Cleveland's game against the Baltimore Ravens with 12:43 remaining in the third quarter after Dillon Gabriel suffered a concussion.

Sanders completed his first two passes, but not much went right after that. He went 4 for 16 for 47 yards with an interception and was sacked twice, finishing with a 13.5 passer rating as the Ravens rallied for a 23-16 victory.

Sanders, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, is expected to speak to reporters on Wednesday as the Browns begin preparing for Sunday's game at Las Vegas. Sanders would get his first NFL start if Gabriel does not clear the concussion protocol.

