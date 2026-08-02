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Shiho Kuwaki of Japan wins the Women's British Open on second playoff hole

By Associated Press
Women's British Open Golf Shiho Kuwaki, of Japan, drives off the 3rd tee during the fourth round of the Women's British Open golf championship in Lytham St Annes, England, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Jon Super) (Jon Super/AP Photo/Jon Super)
By Associated Press

LYTHAM ST. ANNES, England — Shiho Kuwaki of Japan saved par to stay alive in a sudden-death playoff Sunday and won with a par on the second extra hole to claim the Women’s British Open over Esther Henseleit of Germany for her first major title.

Kuwaki closed with a 1-under 70 and looked like a winner in regulation until Henseleit holed a 40-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole at Royal Lytham & St. Annes for a 70 to join Kuwaki at 5-under 279.

Henseleit then had the advantage in the playoff when the 23-year-old from Japan was in deep grass short of a bunker and had to lay up short of the green. Kuwaki hit wedge to 3 feet to save par and got another chance when Henseleit missed a 15-foot birdie putt for the win.

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