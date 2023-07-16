Shohei Ohtani homers in 9th inning, Angels win 13-12 in 10th on Astros error

ANAHEIM, Calif. — (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels rallied from a six-run deficit in the seventh inning and a three-run deficit in the ninth before they walked off in the 10th on an unlikely Astros error.

The Halos can only hope their next win is a little bit less grueling than the 13-12 victory that snapped their six-game losing streak Saturday night.

Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 33rd homer to key the Angels' ninth-inning rally, and rookie Trey Cabbage scored on rookie shortstop Grae Kessinger's throwing error in the 10th.

Kessinger threw wide of first base while attempting to turn an easy inning-ending double play on Taylor Ward's grounder. Cabbage scored in only his second major league game to set off a wild celebration for the Angels, concluding their second victory in 12 games in improbable fashion.

“To say that win was needed is an understatement,” Angels manager Phil Nevin said.

Kessinger entered the game in the bottom of the 10th after starting shortstop Jeremy Peña felt a right hamstring injury while batting in the top of the inning. Houston starter Framber Valdez also left the game with an apparent left calf injury in the seventh, but manager Dusty Baker said the team is hopeful both injuries were only cramps.

“They started hitting us all over the ballpark,” Baker said. “You just hate to end the game like that. Just a bad, bad loss for us.”

The AL West rivals combined for 18 runs in the final four innings, and Houston's bullpen imploded, allowing eight hits and eight runs — six earned.

The Angels tied tied it 9-9 in the seventh on Mike Moustakas’ dramatic three-run homer. Chas McCormick put Houston back ahead with a two-run homer in the eighth, and Yainer Diaz added an RBI single in the ninth to put the Astros up 12-9.

Star closer Ryan Pressly hadn't allowed a hit since June 15 before he blew that three-run lead, starting with Ohtani's 404-foot leadoff shot to center. Hunter Renfroe’s RBI single tied it in the ninth, but Pressly eventually stranded two Angels in scoring position.

“It gives us a lot of momentum moving forward,” Moustakas said. “A lot happened throughout that game, and we found a way to come back and win. That shows we can do it. Fantastic team win.”

All-Star closer Carlos Estevez (3-1) pitched a scoreless 10th inning for Los Angeles, and Phil Maton (2-3) lost without allowing a hit.

José Abreu hit a three-run homer during a five-run seventh inning for the Astros, but the Angels responded with an even bigger rally that included rookie Zach Neto’s two-run homer.

Neto connected off Valdez, who abruptly left with an athletic trainer two pitches later, midway through Ohtani's at-bat. Valdez matched his career high with 13 strikeouts, but yielded seven hits and five runs on 103 pitches.

Kyle Tucker drove in three runs for the Astros.

Reid Detmers yielded four runs on five hits and three walks over six innings for the Angels.

GOOD RESPONSE

In the second inning, Luis Rengifo hit only his second homer since June 7. The infielder got pulled from Friday’s loss when he failed to hustle after the ball following an error, allowing Houston’s runners to advance. Rengifo took postgame responsibility for his lapse.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: Yordan Alvarez worked out in Houston, and the slugger is feeling better after falling ill earlier in the week, manager Dusty Baker said. Alvarez's rehab assignment for his right oblique strain was delayed by his illness. Houston still doesn't know when he'll head to Triple-A Sugar Land.

Angels: Ohtani is tentatively expected to make his next mound start Friday against Pittsburgh despite the minor finger injuries that have hampered his past three starts, Nevin said. Ohtani is bothered by a finger blister and by a cracked fingernail. ... Brandon Drury (bruised left shoulder) and rookie C Logan O'Hoppe (labrum) both began hitting off a tee this weekend. Drury was injured June 27, but hopes to return next week. O'Hoppe has been out since late April, and he's on track for a possible return in August.

UP NEXT

Houston's Cristian Javier (7-1, 4.34 ERA) goes after his first victory in six starts in the series finale Sunday when he faces the Halos' Tyler Anderson (4-2, 5.25 ERA).

