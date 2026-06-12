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Shohei Ohtani leaves Dodgers game vs. Pirates in 7th inning with left knee inflammation

By Associated Press
Dodgers Pirates Baseball Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, left, celebrates as he stands on first base after hitting a single off Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Mitch Keller during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, June 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Associated Press

PITTSBURGH — Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani was lifted for a pinch hitter in the seventh inning of Thursday night's 8-6 win over Pittsburgh due to left knee inflammation.

The reigning NL MVP hit his 13th homer of the season, a solo shot, in the third inning. He also had a single and walked twice, reaching base in all four of his at-bats.

It was not immediately clear when Ohtani began feeling discomfort in the knee.

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