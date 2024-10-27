Shohei Ohtani injures left arm sliding into second during World Series Game 2, severity uncertain

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani injured his left arm during the seventh inning of Saturday's Game 2 of the World Series against the New York Yankees when he tried to steal second base. The severity of the injury wasn't immediately clear.

Ohtani clutched his left forearm after being tagged by shortstop Anthony Volpe for the final out in the inning on a feet-first slide. He laid near the bag for a couple minutes before being tended to by trainers and leaving the field.

Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reported from the Dodgers dugout that the issue was with Ohtani's left shoulder.

The Japanese superstar — and presumptive National League MVP — was 0 for 3 with a walk in the game, which the Dodgers were leading 4-1. He is 1 for 8 in the first two games of the Fall Classic and is batting .260 with three home runs and 10 RBIs in his first postseason in the majors.

