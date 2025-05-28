Shohei Ohtani's 20th homer of season places him in elite Dodgers company

CLEVELAND — (AP) — Shohei Ohtani became the third player in Dodgers history to reach 20 homers in the team's first 55 games with a two-run drive during the fourth inning Tuesday night against the Cleveland Guardians.

The Japanese star joined Gil Hodges (21 in 1951) and Cody Bellinger (20 in 2019) as Dodgers with at least 20 homers in the first 55 games. It is the 64th time a player in the majors did it in the same span, the first since the New York Mets' Pete Alonso in 2023.

Ohtani — a three-time MVP who leads the major leagues in homers — drove a cutter from Tanner Bibee into the left-field stands for a 4-0 lead. It was the fourth time this season Ohtani has gone deep to the opposite side.

It was the second time this season and 10th since Ohtani came to the majors from Japan for the 2018 season he has homered in three straight games.

Prior to Tuesday night, the fastest Ohtani had gone deep 20 times in a season was 70 games into the Angels' season in 2021.

It is the third time the four-time All-Star has had at least 12 homers in a month since joining the Dodgers. He did it in June and August last season.

The most homers Ohtani has hit in a month was 15 with the Los Angeles Angels in June 2023.

Of Ohtani's 245 big league homers, 37 have gone to left field.

