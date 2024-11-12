Sinner beats Fritz again in rematch of US Open final. Medvedev back in contention at ATP Finals

TURIN, Italy — (AP) — Top-ranked Jannik Sinner made it two wins in two matches before his home fans at the ATP Finals, beating Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4 on Tuesday in a rematch of the U.S. Open final that the Italian also won in straight sets.

As the crowd chanted “Ole, Ole, Ole; Sin-ner, Sin-ner,” the local favorite gave them just what they came for by turning up his intensity when it mattered most.

Sinner survived a marathon service game midway through the first set then broke his American opponent with a huge forehand up the line on his first set point.

When Sinner produced a backhand passing shot up the line while on the run midway through the second set, he held his finger up to his ear to encourage the crowd to cheer louder.

“I read a little bit where he was playing and I just tried to pass him somehow because if not, it would have been a very easy volley for him,” Sinner said. “The crowd is helping me a lot. This is a very special occasion for me.”

Sinner saved the only break point that he faced and nearly matched Fritz with six aces to the American’s seven.

Sinner, who beat Alex de Minaur in his opening match at the season-ending event for the top eight players, improved to 23-1 in his last five tournaments.

Earlier, Daniil Medvedev moved back into contention with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over De Minaur following a temper tantrum in his previous match.

Medvedev didn’t face a single break point and was generally much sharper than in his straight-set loss to Fritz on Sunday — during which he smashed his racket and lost his cool twice.

Sinner leads the group while Fritz and Medvedev are next with one win each.

De Minaur, who is making his debut at finals, lost both of his opening matches.

The top two finishers from each round-robin group advance to the semifinals.

On Thursday, Medvedev faces Sinner and De Minaur plays Fritz in the final matches of the group.

In the other group on Monday, Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud beat Andrey Rublev and Carlos Alcaraz, respectively.

Sinner is playing at home for the first time since it was announced before his U.S. Open title that he tested positive in two separate drug tests this year.

A decision to clear Sinner of wrongdoing was appealed by the World Anti-Doping Agency in September. A final ruling in the case is expected early next year.

Medvedev had to ‘block the noise’ after temper tantrum

When his match was over, Medvedev closed his eyes and held his fingers to his ears. Then he wrote on a camera lens, “Block the noise.”

“I went into this match also blocking the noise even from myself,” Medvedev said. “No like tantrums and stuff. Just block the noise. And I really didn’t care what was happening on the court. I just tried to play and it was a good feeling."

Medvedev won the finals in 2020 — the last edition held in London.

“The more popular you become, the more fans you get, the more haters you get, the more attention you get. And sometimes even the good noise can make you off balance,” Medvedev said.

“You know, you win everything and everyone thinks you’re a god. ... Then you lose two matches and everyone is like, ‘Finished, your career is finished.’ So sometimes it’s good just (to) block it,” Medvedev added.

