Sinner takes two-set lead over Alcaraz in Roland-Garros final

PARIS — (AP) — Top-ranked Jannik Sinner is up two sets to none — 6-4, 7-6 (4) — against defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the French Open final.

After taking the opening set, Sinner carried his momentum into the second, securing an early break and holding serve to take a commanding 3–0 lead.

The top-ranked Italian extended his advantage to 5–2, appearing firmly in control. However, a late surge from Alcaraz, sparked by a series of aggressive returns in the ninth game saw the defending champion break back, hold serve and level the set at 5–5.

Alcaraz saved two set points in the tiebreaker before Sinner wrapped up the set with a forehand attack that his rival could not return.

Sinner and Alcaraz share seven major titles, four for Alcaraz and three for Sinner, who is in the French Open final for the first time.

Sinner has not dropped a set at Roland-Garros this year.

Sinner is on a 20-match winning streak in Grand Slam tournaments, after winning the U.S. Open and the Australian Open.

The 22-year-old Alcaraz owns a tour-leading 21-1 record on clay this year and has beaten the 23-year-old Sinner in their past four meetings.

He leads him 7-4 overall. ___

