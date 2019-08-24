NASHVILLE - NBC will use a Skycam as its primary camera during the preseason game Sunday between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans.
The network received plenty of critical reviews the last time it tried this for a Thursday night game between the Steelers and Titans.
"Sunday Night Football" executive producer Fred Gaudelli is willing to try again after refining some things.
The camera will be approximately 50 feet above the ground and perpendicular to the line of scrimmage.
kycams are normally 22 feet above the ground and positioned behind the offense or defense.
Gaudelli said the new angle was first used for Notre Dame's spring game and he hopes that the new view gets better feedback.
