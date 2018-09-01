Say hello to Alexis Zarnick, this week's Skylights High School Correspondent sponsored by Westminster College!
The Bishop Canevin High School student covered Aug. 31's match-up between Upper St. Clair and Peters Twp.
Watch Alexis' Facebook live reports before the game and during halftime below.
PHOTOS: Alexis Zarnick, Skylights High School Correspondent sponsored by Westminster College
