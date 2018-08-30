  • Cheer of the Year - Enter your squad to win our 2018 contest

    Skylights 2018 is here and we've got you covered for everything high school football, including the bands and the cheers.

    Cheerleading squads can enter our Cheer of the Year contest.

    Squads will either be videotaped by a WPXI-TV photographer (if we have a photographer at that high school football game) or they can send a link to a YouTube or Vimeo video of their cheer to web@wpxi.com.

    Submissions will be accepted until Oct. 26. 

    Voting will take place between Oct. 29 and Nov. 16.

    Be sure to check back every week to see the new additions and stay tuned for when voting opens later this fall!

