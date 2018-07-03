High school correspondents auditions to take place at Skylights Media Day

PITTSBURGH - Attention high school students going into their senior year!
Are you considering a journalism career? Do you like sports, especially high school football?
If so, you may be interested in WPXI’s High School Correspondents program sponsored by Westminster College.
Auditions will take place at Skylights Media Day at Heinz Field from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Enter through the middle gate and look for the High School Correspondents booth.
We’ll have a script for you to read from a prompter. Bring your energy and just be yourself.
If you can’t make it to Skylights Media Day, you can send an audition video to cboucher@wpxi.com.
Send us your best thirty-second to 2-minute sports report. It can be real or one of you practicing at home or school. Vimeo, dropbox or similar type links are preferred.
Nine students will be chosen to be a High School Correspondent.
Each student will have the opportunity to cover one game at the station’s choosing during the regular high school football season in the fall. The video and photos from the experience will be posted on WPXI.com and WPXI’s See & Be Seen Facebook page.
Also, the students will have the opportunity to visit WPXI on Monday and be interviewed by WPXI talent.
