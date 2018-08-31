Local football coach only 1 win away from 400

Upper St. Clair’s Jim Render is one win away from making history; however, his impact on football over 40 years in western Pennsylvania goes beyond just wins and losses.
“Getting that 400th win means a lot to us as a community, as a group of players, even those who have come before us knowing what dedication it took to get to that point,” Render said.
The Panthers head coach doesn’t seek attention, but now, all eyes are fixated on his achievements, both on the field and off.
Tonight at 5 p.m. on Channel 11, we’re talking to the players who Render has shaped and finding out the unforgettable lesson he gave one player that goes beyond the gridiron.
.@USC_High_School Football Coach Jim Render takes the field tonight with a chance at career win #400. Excited to bring the story of his impact on those he’s coached & worked with over the last 40 years tonight at 5:40pm on @WPXI. #Skylights pic.twitter.com/Y3cFtJCL2H— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) August 31, 2018
