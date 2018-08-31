  • Local football coach only 1 win away from 400

    Upper St. Clair’s Jim Render is one win away from making history; however, his impact on football over 40 years in western Pennsylvania goes beyond just wins and losses.

    “Getting that 400th win means a lot to us as a community, as a group of players, even those who have come before us knowing what dedication it took to get to that point,” Render said.

    The Panthers head coach doesn’t seek attention, but now, all eyes are fixated on his achievements, both on the field and off. 

