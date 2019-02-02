Mother loses cancer battle after inspiring sons' football team to state title

SEWICKLEY, Pa. - Channel 11 & the entire Skylights team extends our condolences to the family of Julie Guss. The Quaker Valley mom died of cancer on Thursday.
Channel 11 Sports Anchor Chase Williams brought you the Guss family’s story in 2017, when the entire Quaker Valley football team rallied around Julie to the school’s first state championship. Julie’s sons Ricky & Isaac both played on the team. This past season, we checked back in with Isaac who is now a senior at Quaker Valley.
Guss was an insparation not just to her sons and their teammates, but all who knew her.
